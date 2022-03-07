Ralf Rangnick responds to Roy Keane’s fake injury insinuation

Ralf Rangnick responds to Roy Keane’s comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

When it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo would be out for the Manchester derby, Roy Keane revealed that he was suspicious about the cause, a matter that Ralf Rangnick touched upon following their 4-1 loss.

When a reporter in the post-match interview revealed that Keane didn’t believe Ronaldo had a hip injury, Rangnick explained how the situation went.

“Well, I have to believe my medical department,” he said.

“Our doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and said that Cristiano can not train because of some problems with his hip flexor.

“The same was true on Saturday and that’s why he couldn’t be part of the squad.”

🗣 “We talk about Ronaldo being a machine, very rarely injured then every now and again he comes out with “hip flexor” it doesn’t add up to me.” Roy Keane questions the exclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo from the Man United team pic.twitter.com/1WuYGB2ObG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

Frustration

While Rangnick calmly explained that the Ronaldo situation is what it is, he grew more frustrated as further insinuations pointed to a similar idea going on with Edinson Cavani.

After a reporter claimed that fans were starting to question if Cavani was just choosing when he wanted to play himself, Rangnick simply responded that he has no control over an injured player and will follow the medical team’s advice.

“What does it help if I tell you it’s frustrating, it’s just a fact.

“Players tell the doctor and the medical department that they’re injured and can not play, I have to accept it as a manager.

“I can not force a player to play if he thinks he’s not available because he has an injury.”

“What did Roy Keane say?” 👀 Ralf Rangnick responds to claims that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t fancy playing in the Manchester derby 😳#MUFC pic.twitter.com/k7l0DTnM46 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) March 6, 2022

