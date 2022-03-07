Ralf Rangnick reportedly only has two players he deems capable of overcoming adversity

Ralf Rangnick seems to be only able to rely on two Man United players, if ESPN’s sources are correct

ESPN recently posted an article in which sources told them which players Ralf Rangnick believed were able to overcome adversity consistently in the United squad.

“Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has identified a lack of ability to overcome adversity within the squad he inherited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told ESPN, with only Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw regarded as consistently displaying those qualities since he took charge in December,” read the article.

While Shaw’s current form may still be eclipsed by his performance last season, he certainly hasn’t been the biggest cause for concern within United’s current backline.

As far as top young prospects go within United’s squad the debate between Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood is now also a thing of the past following Greenwood’s exodus.

🗣 “I didn’t have the impression that they didn’t try.” Ralf Rangnick dismisses the idea that his Man United players gave up against Man City pic.twitter.com/KOPckIB4a1 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

Mental fortitude.

Considering these factors, countless other reported issues within the team and the issue of rumours coming with those reports, it’s no surprise that United’s squad could have their mental fortitude seriously tested, which is why McTominay and Shaw might even be able to take pride in the latest leak.

“Only McTominay and Shaw have been able to raise their performance sufficiently when United have fallen behind or lost the lead in games,” the report continued.

“Some players have become distracted by mistakes, which has impacted on their performance, while others have allowed frustrations with teammates and tactics to affect their focus and contribution.

“Rangnick has been impressed, however, by the character and leadership displayed by McTominay and Shaw during difficult periods on the pitch and regards both players as possessing the attributes required in such circumstances.”

What may be the most worrying part about this recent leak is that it could even be the most positive one to come from the United dressing room in quite a while, with most news coming ending up looking even worse.

🗣 “This one hurts today.” Scott McTominay avoids the conversations about what is happening behind the scenes at Man United pic.twitter.com/wFKBJGrK2A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 6, 2022

