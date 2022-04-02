Premier League clubs eye up Irish midfielder for league return

There seem to be a few Premier League clubs looking at Josh Cullen.

According to TEAMtalk, Irish midfielder Josh Cullen could be set to return to the Premier League with multiple teams keeping an eye on his progress in the Belgian league.

While his time at Anderlecht has been a great opportunity for Cullen, it seems likely that he would return to the top English League if interest is expressed. It has been reported that the Premier League teams that have been ‘following his progress closely’ are; Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leeds, Burnley, Norwich, Fulham and Sheffield United.

With a defensive focus in his club role, the Irish midfielder will hopefully have learned a lot under Anderlecht manager, Vincent Kompany, as he has been excelling in his time there.

Having played from kick-off till the final whistle in all but one of the Belgian side’s league games, Cullen could be ready for a move to top-flight football.

“To become a senior international for my country, it doesn’t get much better than that” The #IRLBUL @ThreeIreland Man of the Match Josh Cullen enjoyed his international debut last night#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/UdFEzxo2qr — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 11, 2019

Seeking a return

Cullen currently has a deal that’s set to expire in 2023 but it seems like he would be interested in leaving sooner if the opportunity were to present itself.

“Of course, it would be a dream to play in the Premier League again,” said Cullen in a recent interview.

“As a footballer, you need to want to play against the best players in the best league, and the best league is the Premier League.”

Josh Cullen never disappoints for Ireland and tonight was no different. The 25-year-old completed the most passes of anyone on the park (56) to once again be central to our efforts. A super midfielder 👏 There was only one winner in this midfield battle 👀#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/S6yZ4VcMrF — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 11, 2021

