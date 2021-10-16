“I think we deserved to lose today” Pogba on United’s poor performance

Following a 4-2 defeat to Leicester, Paul Pogba was very clear that the loss was no fluke and that United deserved to have their undefeated record ended today.

Following on from a record 29 games undefeated away from home, United fell one short of hitting the big 30. As impressive as the record was, Pogba didn’t seem happy with how it ended, saying the loss was deserved.

“We’ve been having this kind of thing for a long time. We need to find what’s the problem to concede easy goals. Stupid goals. We need to be more mature… I think we deserved to lose today”

Following on from that he further elaborated on the bad situation, saying, “It’s frustrating because it’s something we don’t understand and we need to find out fast because if we want to compete and we want to win the title, then it’s those games we have to win.”

Pogba wasn’t the only one who thought Leicester were worthy victors with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying “The four goals we concede are all very poor and when you concede four goals and perform like we did we don’t deserve to continue that run. Definitely, performance was below par and not good enough.”

Solskjaer’s take on the match

Despite what looked to be a positive start, Solskjaer accepted that as the game continued, poor play crept in.

“We started by getting a very good goal with Mason and we’re knocking on the door to get another one but then, sloppy play and we concede… which was disappointing…They created more chances”

After being questioned about playing Harry Maguire, Ole admitted where he had gone wrong. “I hold my hand up if that doesn’t work out and sometimes it doesn’t. When we concede four I’ve probably made a couple of bad decisions.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: leicester, pogba, United