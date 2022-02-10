Pep Guardiola names Premier League rivals as best team in the world

Pep Guardiola named Chelsea as the best team in the world, as reigning Champions League winners

Pep Guardiola has achieved a lot in his time at Man City, but since Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side ended up taking home the Champions League trophy, Guardiola has no qualms in saying that Chelsea are the best.

After a poor spell of Covid and fixture congestion over December and early January, Chelsea have lost their lead at the top of the Premier League, with City prevailing with their excellent form.

But despite their significant lead over Chelsea in the table, Guardiola still said claimed the Blues are the best team in the world.

“We are not the best team in the world, the best team is Chelsea,” he explained. “They won the Champions League.”

Being the best

Guardiola doesn’t put much importance on being able to consider his side the best and instead wants to focus on what lies ahead.

“The important thing is we won the game and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win again.

“This type of thing about who is the best, I don’t care. Just be happy and try to play better every day and at the end, we will see.”

Guardiola’s sights seem very achievable considering the form his side have seen lately and while he may be managing expectations, his goals don’t seem unachievable by any stretch of the imagination.

“So we have a lot of this, to qualify for the champions league next season, because this is the most important target in the Premier League and… fighting for the Premier League.”

With his focus as strong as ever, Guardiola is keen to build off his side’s current momentum as the season continues.

“This is what we want to do and now we’ve spoken with the players. Eat, rest and training because in three days we have another one away, another one to travel to Portugal and play champions league and everyone has to be ready.”

