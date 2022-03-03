Pep Guardiola reveals what Man City player is most likely to become manager

Pep Guardiola reveals his top pick for future manager out of his Man City side

As one of, if not the top manager of his time, Pep Guardiola’s opinions on potential managers should carry more weight than those of most others.

With an impressive squad at his disposal and plenty of talent present, Guardiola struggled a bit to think which of his players would be the most likely to make the leap from player to manager.

“Midfield players, I think (Ilkay) Gundogan would be (most likely).

“There are many players I say would not become managers after they go home but they get bored at home, with nothing to do and after, they become managers.”

🗣”I would change half of what I achieve as a manager and football player to have a decent golf swing. I would do everything.” 🤣 Pep Guardiola says that playing golf is the only time he can switch off from football pic.twitter.com/ljaFGweipo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 3, 2022

“I think midfield players” <.h3>

While Guardiola named Gundogan as his top pick, his logic of naming a midfielder seemed to be the area he focussed more on.

The logic of leaning heavily towards a midfield player is an interesting one but Guardiola believes that they have a more holistic view on how the game is played.

“I think midfield players, they have a chance to become managers and I think players that see the game of football as a whole and aren’t just thinking of me, me and me.

“When these guys start to understand the game as a whole, they can take on the challenge of becoming a manager.”

🗣 “Midfield players, I think Gundogan would be.” Pep Guardiola on what Man City players he feels are most likely to become managers pic.twitter.com/deVqLOrpeh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 3, 2022

Most important characteristics

Guardiola also emphasised what he believed to be the most important skill a manager should have.

“Handling the guys that are not selected. If you are able to have the group as more or less a unit and handle the guys who don’t play well, you will be happy in your job.”

Read Next: Liverpool v Man United Premier League meeting postponed

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man City, pep guardiola