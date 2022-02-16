Pep Guardiola slams judgements over Man City’s Champions League run

Pep Guardiola defends Man City’s performance in last year’s Champion’s League

While Pep Guardiola has put together one of the most impressive teams to grace the Premier League, Man City’s lack of a Champions League trophy has become a bit of a sore spot for the manager.

“We made almost a perfect Champions League last season,” said Guardiola in a press conference following his side’s 5-0 victory over Sporting Lisbon.

“We play 13 or 14 games, I don’t know how much it is, we won 12, we drop one, already qualified here in Portugal and we played fantastically well and we lost the final.”

Goal ✅ Assist ✅ 🔵 Riyad Mahrez in the Champions League = _______#UCL https://t.co/eT8bLR8qQ9 pic.twitter.com/ExWCCm7bMo — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2022

Guardiola feels that the narrative around his team’s performance in last year’s competition has been largely unfair.

“It was ‘what a fucking failure is the team’ and it’s not true.

“We make a perfect, perfect Champions League, but in the Champions League Final we didn’t perform as we normally do and that’s not fine against the top side, the world champions, Chelsea.”

Chelsea

Guardiola further complimented Chelsea as he pointed out that they are now world champions, possibly in a bid to prove how tough his opposition were in last years final.

He also added how tight the gap between the two teams really was and wanted to emphasise how well his team do tend to perform.

“I congratulate them now probably for the first time since they’re world champions. The margin in Champions League is in these details so that’s why I’m not going to hide behind the 0-5. We make in general, very good things, honestly.”

Supposing City find themselves in the same spot against Chelsea in the final, Guardiola is convinced he knows what to fix from his side.

“We didn’t read quite well the spaces to attack them, the way they move. The space was there and we didn’t really look.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Man City