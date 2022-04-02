Paul Merson slams Man United for Bruno Fernandes’ contract extension

“Everything is just being done off the cuff…”

Paul Merson could not seem to get over Man United’s decision to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract before a new manager has been appointed.

While it could be safe to say that Fernandes is not a big part of United’s problems in recent years, having been one of their star players, Merson still thought the decision was a bizarre one when there appeared to be no urgency in renegotiating his contract.

“Unbelievable, I’m flabbergasted if I’m being honest,” said Merson when asked about the contract renewal.

“A four-year contract extension, money, whatever it may be… A manager may come in and he may not like Fernandes, he might not like all the throwing the hands up and moaning when he doesn’t get the ball.”

With Erik ten Hag looking like one of the favourites to become the clubs’ next manager, Merson discussed how Fernandes might not remain a top player in his system.

“He might be the lad at Ajax who’s got someone else, who goes, ‘I’ve someone else I’d like to bring in.’

“I’m completely and utterly shocked. I can not believe what’s happening.”

🗣 “A manager comes in and he might not like Fernandes, might not like all the throwing the hands up and moaning. I can’t believe what’s happening.” Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United gave Bruno Fernandes a new 4-year contract before appointing their new manager pic.twitter.com/5KfsuzKlCo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022

Bruno Fernandes: ‘a luxury player’

Merson seems to think that there could be a few managers that United are eyeing up who might not have had the need for Fernandes.

While he isn’t claiming that Fernandes is a bad player, the big commitment of an extra four years is a lot ahead of a big change.

“Everything’s just being done off the cuff. It’s been done off the cuff for the last couple of years at Man United and that is a prime example.

“Unless they’ve got a manager sorted, which I doubt they have, and said, ‘Do you want Fernandes? We’ll sign him up.” I’m very shocked.”

While the issue would be a concern regardless of the player, Merson thinks that Fernandes in particular could be one that a manager might not see the need for.

“Especially that kind of player. You have to like that kind of player, you have to really like him because he’s a bit of a luxury player, he’s going to make things happen.”

🗣 “It’s a mess from top to bottom that football club” The Soccer Saturday panel argue whether it was the right decision to give Bruno Fernandes a new contract before a new manager is appointed pic.twitter.com/m4Id6d6Bwt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022

