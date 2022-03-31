Patrick Vieira heaps praise on Arsenal’s academy

Patrick Vieira praises Arsenal ‘DNA’

Patrick Vieira believes that quality young talent has always been a part of Arsenal’s DNA. With players like Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka performing at the highest level, Vieira emphasised how well the club have done at laying out that path.

“I think when you’re looking at the DNA of Arsenal football club, they always had those young players coming through the academy and performing in the Premier League,” said Vieira.

“I think it’s important to always try to create those kinds of pathways and I think Arsenal did it quite well.

“Those players now are Premier League players and play in European competitions, play at an international level and that’s good for Arsenal.”

“Today, we are in a different place…”

Vieira’s comments came in a press conference ahead of a clash with Arsenal, where his Crystal Palace side will hope to recreate their performance from when the two sides last met.

“I think the games that we played over there, we played with personality and we tried to dictate the tempo of the game. Of course it would be tough and difficult but what we can take over there are those crucial moments that we have to manage well.”

While maintaining the quality they last played Arsenal with would be appealing to Vieira, he believes that concentration, especially in the dying embers of a game, would be the big step forward his team needs.

“The game is not finished till the end of the game when the referee blows the whistle.

“It’s about the concentration that we need to have, especially against those teams but it’s something that we want to improve as a team.

“One of them is to be consistent. We know that from the start to where we are today, we are in a different place but there’s still some parts of the game that we need to improve.”

