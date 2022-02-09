Northern Ireland manager claims he has no issue picking NIFL players

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough claims he has no issue selecting players from the NIFL.

While discussing the improving quality of the Northern Irish League, Northern Ireland manager, Ian Baraclough was asked if he would select a player from the Irish League.

Baraclough not only claimed he would have no issue with it but pointed to when he did so.

“Absolutely, I have done,” said Baraclough in his BBC interview.

“Shayne Lavery when he came back to Linfield and was scoring goals regularly. I think we had injuries and lack of form at some stage with strikers and I picked Shayne, not only because I knew him at under-21 level but he was doing well at his club and that’s the message I gave to all the lads when I was the under-21’s coach. ‘Whatever level you’re playing at, it doesn’t matter.’

“We can assess where you are within the group but try and go out and get first-team football. If that means coming back to Northern Ireland or that means dropping down a level to go and play first-team football, then it gives you a chance to impress and that’s exactly what Shayne did.”

🎥 This is the moment Shayne Lavery headed in the last minute equaliser for the U21s to go top of the group tonight! 🚀👏🏻 #NeverGiveUp #GAWA pic.twitter.com/30XBvTarJa — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 10, 2017

The leagues

Baraclough believes that the rising competitive level of the Northern Irish League should be beneficial to help develop as many players as possible.

“The Northern Irish league is getting stronger and stronger. It’s more competitive so it’s no longer between two or three teams battling it out every year.

“Seven or eight clubs could beat each other on regular occasions and for me, it’s exciting to see.”

The amount of young players getting a chance in the league could also lead to a growth in interest from foreign league clubs.

“Younger players are playing all the time. It’s going to be a league that English and Scottish clubs are going to try and delve into.”

Ian Baraclough has said he would have no hesitation in selecting an Irish League player for his international squad. The @NorthernIreland boss will be behind the mic as Glentoran take on Linfield on Friday night, live on @BBCTwo NI & @BBCiPlayer ⤵️#bbcfootball — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) February 9, 2022

