Nick Candy’s ownership of Chelsea could be the solution the club needs

Chelsea’s uncertain situation shows need for an owner like Nick Candy.

If Nick Candy intends to follow through on his latest promises and acquire Chelsea, then it seems as though Chelsea’s fans will have had their prayers answered.

In such an uncertain time for the club, big concerns have begun to form around players with contracts that are running out, Romelu Lukaku’s still unpaid transfer fee and the future of pretty much everyone involved in the club.

With an upcoming match against Newcastle, public concerns have begun to tarnish the reputations of the clubs that have large wallets but questionable owners. While he would still be a billionaire that’s looking to buy a big club, Candy could be yet another solution to Chelsea’s reputational issues at present.

Even Chelsea fans who still favour Roman Abramovich are currently being forced to hope for new ownership that could allow the club to maintain operations as soon as possible.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Businessman Nick Candy is still pursuing his bid to buy Chelsea pic.twitter.com/XrUV3KehPn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 11, 2022

The statement

A statement from a representative of Candy revealed his thoughts on the situation and his plans for the club, should his bid be successful.

“We welcome the news that the sale of the club will be conducted quickly,” the spokesperson said

“This is a reassuring development for fans after a week of great uncertainty.

“Mr Candy cares hugely about the future of the club and believes that the fans and the community are central to its continued success.

“Should his bid be successful, Mr Candy would advocate for a fan representative to join the board so supporters become part of the decision-making process.

“If the club requires money to operate in the short term, Mr Candy would be happy to help ensure it has the necessary financial resources, subject to government approval.”

With a short-term sell of a quick cash injection and a long term sell of a fan representative getting a seat at the table, Candy may already be making the right moves to get fans on board with him.

While his words have been right so far, not all fans are convinced about the London based Billionaire.

