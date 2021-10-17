“To settle on Newcastle, it’s very difficult” – David Ginola

Newcastle legend, David Ginola, claimed that making the decision to move to Newcastle was a very difficult one when compared to a move to London clubs.

While discussing Newcastle’s development for the coming years, Jamie Redknapp asked if there was an attraction to coming to Newcastle for foreign players and the French pundit replied that it was a tough choice to go there.

“To settle on Newcastle, it’s very difficult,” he said. “It’s not settling the same way as in London because London is a more cosmopolitan city and I’m talking about 25 years ago.”

Ginola’s experience of the club ended up being a positive one but he worries that things won’t be the same for foreign players now.

“25 years ago, here at Newcastle, it was very difficult. We were training in Durham, all of the infrastructure of the club was completely different. The only thing that was really great was the president, the chairman.”

“Sir John Hall was a Geordie and he believed in the club, he was so passionate and most of the players within the club, Lee Clarke, Steve Watson, were Geordies.”

The change in club culture

While making the move to St James’ Park may have been a culture shock for Ginola, he feels his experience allowed him to get a better taste of the club’s culture than new players would.

“In the dressing room, we were talking Geordies. That’s the main difference these days, clubs are playing with foreigners who don’t know anything about the culture. Me, I was introduced to the English way of life, up there in the Northeast, by the Geordies.”

Ginola finished by saying, “The first time I arrived there, I said, ‘are you speaking English?’” Redknapp also made sure to add in, “where’s the sun” but Ginola ensured that he knew not to ask.

