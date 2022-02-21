Close sidebar

Neil Warnock reveals how he could have signed Didier Drogba

by Hugh Farrell
Warnock Drogba

Neil Warnock regrets not putting Didier Drogba in a Sheffield United jersey

Neil Warnock was on talkSPORT and while discussing ‘the one that got away,’ Chelsea fans might be surprised to hear that he had been advised to sign Didier Drogba but decided against it.

“I think every manager has (regrets) really,” said Warnock. “I mean, just thinking about it now, you can’t think, I should have been thinking about it for ages. I’ve had so many clubs.”

While it didn’t immediately come to Warnock, pointing out that most managers regret not signing a striker brought him back to his days as Sheffield United’s boss.

“Usually, it’s a striker with a manager and (this is) one of the main ones earlier on in my career. I had a French lad play for me, Laurent D’Jaffo, and he said to me, ‘gaffer, I’ve seen a player for you’ in the second division in France. ‘Very good, £100,000.’

“I said, ‘that’s a lot for a second-division French player Laurent, what’s his name?’ He said, ‘Drogba.'”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 24: John Terry and Didier Drogba of Chelsea hold the trophy after the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 24, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“That’s probably my biggest regret..”

Unfortunately for Warnock, the idea of paying £100,000 for a second division French striker was too risky of a venture for him.

“We can’t pay £100,000 for a second division French player but we all know what happened to him in the end, Drogba.

“That’s probably my biggest, I couldn’t have had a much bigger loss than that one, could I?”

Considering D’Jaffo played for Sheffield from 2000-2002, Warnock would have caught wind of Drogba a few years before he joined Chelsea for £24 million.

Read Next: Thomas Tuchel insists it is ‘not the time to laugh’ about Romelu Lukaku

