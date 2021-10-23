“I’ll remember this one for a long time” – Mount on first hat-trick

Following his first hat-trick for Chelsea, Mason Mount reviews his drought prior to the game.

With a 7-0 victory over Norwich and a hat-trick to his name, Mount had reason to be happy with his and his teams’ performance today.

Following quite the drought for the player, he was delighted to see his name on the scoresheet and with multiple entries.

“Obviously before the game, I’m putting pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet as it’s been quite a long time since I did and then three come around in the same game… I’ll remember this one for a long time.

“I was always getting in the positions to score but I just wasn’t putting it in the back of the net.”

20 – Mason Mount is the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, with only Arsenal (21) having more different hat-trick scorers in the competition. Rabbits. #CHENOR pic.twitter.com/vsCA6ITtq9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021

A team effort

Mount wasn’t sure if his third goal would count but luck was on his side today and also the rest of his team despite being without two of their main attacking options.

“Last one I thought might have been offside. When I looked up and seen the offside flag. I was praying.

“Obviously, it was my luck today and the team as well. It’s not just about me.”

The team performance was just as important to Mount as his own. The level of intensity was what he had aimed for.

“Players coming in, in the absence of some players. I thought it was brilliant, we was on it throughout the whole game.

“We was a couple up going into the second half. We never stopped, we never dropped our standards and kept going.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever scored more than one in a game!” Chelsea’s hat-trick hero Mason Mount (ft. his match ball) speaks to @TheDesKelly after a memorable afternoon at Stamford Bridge ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Dv0CIDobaG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2021

A happy manager

Thomas Tuchel was also happy to see Mount score as he believes it will motivate him to score more.

“It’s good because no matter what the coach says and how many good opportunities you have and how satisfied the coach is, the offensive guys need goals to feel fully happy and to feel the full confidence to help keep them motivated.

“It was good that he got some goals.”

