Mikel Arteta on Ralf Rangnick ahead of their clash

Mikel Arteta on Ralf Rangnick

Mikel Arteta spoke highly of Ralf Rangnick ahead of his side’s clash with United on Thursday, viewing Rangnick as an interesting appointment.

He also spoke about ‘the Godfather of Gegenpressing’ even though Michael Carrick will be at the helm of United for one more match.

“He’s been one of the top coaches in every involvement he had in the game, not only in coaching and he’s made some radical changes in some areas and he’s a really interesting person in football worlds and a really interesting appointment for the club.”

While Arteta doesn’t know him personally, he has done his research on United’s new manager.

“I know people that have worked with him, I know people that have followed him a lot and, obviously, we’ve done our research as well.

“He’s an extremely well-known person for what he’s done in the game and what he wants to continue doing in the game.”

🗣 “Sometimes you want to do something against Chelsea with their ability and you can not do it because of the quality they have.” Mikel Arteta didn’t feel that Manchester United were too defensive against Chelsea at the weekend pic.twitter.com/aIyd2uGVR8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 1, 2021

Thursday’s clash

Arteta admitted that one area that would be particularly difficult for him is planning ahead for tactics. In a period of transition, this is always going to have an element of surprise but Arteta believes that United are particularly varied in their options.

“You know what you expect when you play at that stadium in front of that crowd and with a team that is truly one of the most talented in the league.

“You know the situation you’re going to face is very difficult tactically because you don’t really know how they’re going to prepare the game, the options that they can play, the formation that they can vary so it’s focused more on ourselves.

“What we have to do and make sure that the team is prepared to go on there and beat them.”

Arteta is one manager that has a particularly good record against United with two wins, a draw and three clean sheets.

He will be hoping to continue his undefeated run against United tomorrow.

“The confidence is that we have to prepare the matches to win and then we have to first of all respect the opponent that we’re going to have in front of us but at the end, go with the mindset, the confidence and the desire to go and win the game and have that belief straight away.”