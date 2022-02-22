Mikel Arteta hails Martin Odegaard’s captain potential

Mikel Arteta had plenty of praise for Martin Odegaard when discussing his potential to be a captain.

Mikel Arteta is definitely impressed with Martin Odegaard and even seems to have big plans for the rising star.

Considering the hype around Odegaard from a young age, there was a fear that Arsenal would struggle to get him to the club but Arteta claims that they weren’t going to let the deal slip.

“We had a period with him where we could evaluate what Martin could bring to the club. We had no doubts,” said Arteta in a press conference following their win against Brentford.

“The club was brilliant to secure him in a really convincing way. Martin was really happy to join us because he had a really good time, he felt valued, he enjoyed what we are doing, he got a really good connection with the players and the supporters.”

Captain potential

Arteta was then asked if Odegaard has what it takes to become a captain, a question which he didn’t hesitate to answer.

“He certainly has all the qualities to do that, absolutely.

“Talking to his national team coach and how highly they speak of him. He walks through the corridor and everybody loves him.

“He is such a nice, humble guy and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him and that will come.”

While Real Madrid would have been hoping to see Odegaard become a star for them, Arteta thinks that the competition in the club could have been too hard for the young player to burst onto the scene.

Luckily for Odegaard, it seems as though Arsenal could be the place for him to excel.

“He generated expectations when he was 16 as well. Everybody wanted him. And then he had to fulfil that in a club like Madrid where the competition is like it is.

“It is extremely difficult but now he has found his place. He is really happy here, he has the environment.

“He has the people, he has the time on the pitch to enjoy it and I think that is what he is doing.”

