Mikel Arteta expresses concerns about Arsenal signing players

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal are in need of some new signings this summer but admits he has concerns.

With Arsenal’s fall from grace since the era of The Invincibles, expectations of what Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal can achieve can be distorted.

While those days may be behind them, Arteta is eyeing up how to get Arsenal to the next level and admits new signings are pivotal to his goal.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to sign players in the summer. That’s obviously without a question of a doubt.”

The reality of what his side are capable of doing about the matter isn’t lost on him. Arteta is particularly cautious about the club’s more limited budget.

“Sometimes it’s not what we want to do, it’s what we can do as well and we have to be realistic on that.

“I’m not talking only about the financial position of the club and the investment that we had to do and how we’ve been able to sell or loan players, but as well, that when you identify the talent that you have, whether it’s available to do it.”

The next level

The next level for Arsenal isn’t exactly that of their glory days but the idea of challenging for titles would certainly be a step up. Which players could actually make that dream a reality is the bigger question. It’s also the question that Arteta is struggling most with.

“The last thing that we want to do is bring players here that they are not going to take us to the next level because now we want to go to the next level and to do that we need to have the certainties.

“We’ve done a lot of work in order to get that discipline internally as well to do that and that’s the only objective.”

