Michael Owen claims dropping Romelu Lukaku was a big mistake

Michael Owen thinks the onus is on Thomas Tuchel to play Romelu Lukaku in bad times or accept losing big money.

Michael Owen has come out in defence of Romelu Lukaku, claiming that the current situation reflects more poorly on Thomas Tuchel, as it appears he does not have the striker’s back.

“If you’re going to spend £100 million on me and I’m scoring goals all the time for Inter Milan, surely you want me. You’re going to back me through thick and thin,” said Owen on BT Sport.

🗣 “We will protect him, because he is our player.” Thomas Tuchel says it is “not the time to laugh” about Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker only managed seven touches against Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/UDua41bLDE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2022

“If you’re my manager and I’m not going to score for three or four games, on occasion, don’t drop me because you can totally lose somebody like that.

“That’s £100 million wasted.”

While unconditional starting shouldn’t be a given for any player, Owen believes a bit of a goal drought isn’t enough to ruin Chelsea’s relationship with a quality striker.

“I’m looking at my manager thinking, are you with me or are you not.

“If I go through two or three games and don’t score… I get it if you’re a young player, I get it if you’re a squad player.”

Romelu Lukaku’s SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace – a new Premier League low! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/JVjdJP3jiq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2022

Thomas Tuchel

While Lukaku may have been the one to damage the respect and trust with his comments about missing Inter, Owen believes that Tuchel should trust him.

“I’m not sure about that interview. I think sometimes, you’ve just got to trust someone through thick and thin.

“If you show someone love, if you show someone trust, it pays you back in spades.”

Owen is so confident in his point that he’s even laid out a blueprint for Tuchel to follow.

“If I was Tuchel I would say, you are my main source of goals in this squad. No question. You’ve done it in the Premier League, you’ve done it all over the world.

“You will score goals. I trusted you (enough) to pay that type of money. Right, you’re playing and if you play poorly, you’re playing again… I bet you he’d score a bucketful of goals.”

