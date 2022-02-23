Megan Rapinoe claims equal pay settlement could be bigger than World Cup win

Megan Rapinoe believes that bridging the equal pay divide could be her team’s greatest accomplishment

Megan Rapinoe has long been campaigning for equal pay between the male and female sides in American soccer.

Having been part of such a dominant team for quite some time, Rapinoe felt the moment could have come sooner but nonetheless appreciated the magnitude of their achievement.

“It’s a herculean task to win a World Cup and certainly the fashion we did, with all that we were all fighting for off the field and this felt just as herculean or probably bigger so I’m excited about moving forward,” said Rapinoe on Sky Sports.

“No justice going backwards”

The process has been going on for quite some time but the announcement of the $24 million settlement has made it all worthwhile for Rapinoe.

“It’s been a long process. In the end, it came together,” said Rapinoe on ESPN.

“For us as players, I’m so proud of the way we’ve stuck together and really just put our foot down.”

One worry that Rapinoe does have is whether or not things will go backwards but she believes the lawsuit is a massive step in preventing that.

“As always there’s really no justice going backwards.

“The only justice now is ensuring that this never happens again and this lawsuit is a massive step forwards.”

“For us, this is just a huge win in ensuring that we not only right the wrongs of the past but set the next generation up for something that we could only have dreamed of.”

