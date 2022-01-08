Matt Targett discusses Steven Gerrard’s ‘massive impact’ at Aston Villa

Matt Target discusses what having Steven Gerrard at the helm of his club has done for Aston Villa.

Matt Targett had been proving himself as a standout player for Aston Villa before Steven Gerrard joined the club but thinks that Villa have made the right choice bringing Gerrard in.

“It’s been a massive impact. Him and his coaching staff have been fantastic.

“They’ve come in with a really clear way on how he wants us to play as a team and as individuals.

“Each person knows their role in their position so yeah, it’s been a massive impact and the results have been nice and positive too.”

Considering how big of a star Gerrard was, Targett believes there’s a lot that his team can learn from how Gerrard performed.

Advantage Aston Villa! Leicester have been peppering the Villa goal but down the other end Targett makes no mistake 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/WRCNCzDGnT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 28, 2020

“It’s amazing (to be coached by him). Obviously, when you grow up you grow up watching the likes of Liverpool and Gerrard’s a massive player, iconic player, one of England’s best players produced.

“To have him as a manager is fantastic and you always learn off players like that.”

Interracting with players

Targett has been impressed with Gerrard so far with how he’s been working at the club. Targett believes that Gerrard’s hands-on approach and clarity on what he wants from the players is playing a big part in their current success.

“He’s good, really hands-on.

“He lets everyone know what he wants from each player so he makes it as clear as possible for us and he’s there for us.

“He wants each player to do well… he’s really open and he really wants to improve the players.”

One element of training with Gerrard that brings a smile to Targett’s face, is getting to see Gerrard with the ball at his feet.

“Every now and then he joins in and you just see glimpses of the player he was.

“It’s really enjoyable when he joins in.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: aston villa, Steven Gerrard