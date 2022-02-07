Marc Overmars leaves Ajax role following ‘A series of inappropriate messages’

Marc Overmars leaves Ajax over “inappropriate messages” to female colleagues

Director of football affairs Marc Overmars will be leaving his role at Ajax after sending a series of “inappropriate messages” to female colleagues.

The club released an official statement dealing with the situation, claiming that the decision to leave was his own.

“Director of football affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect,” read the statement.

“He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the supervisory board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions to them.

“A series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues over an extended period of time underlies his decision to leave the club.”

His reaction

Overmars admitted to being ashamed of his actions and claimed that he didn’t notice how inappropriate his actions had been until confronted about the situation.

“I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour and how this has come across to others.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t realise that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure.”

While Overmars now understands that he has done wrong, he understands that it is too late to change the situation and asked for people to respect his privacy.

“I apologise. Certainly, for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too.

“But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone.”

