“Manchester United will have a new manager next season” – Gary Neville believes Ralf Rangnick’s time is almost up

Gary Neville believes Ralf Rangnick’s days as the club’s manager are coming to an end

The opportunity for Ralf Rangnick to retain his position as Man United’s manager seems to be gone according to Gary Neville.

While the opportunity was there for Rangnick to take over for a longer period of time, a United team still underperforming and hit by numerous media leaks and rumours doesn’t make his extension look likely.

“I don’t think he gets the job at the end of the season, come May,” said Neville on his podcast.

“I think there was sort of a feeling at the beginning of the season that if he went like that (performing well), then that could happen but that isn’t going to happen.

“Manchester United will have a new manager next season.”

🗣 “I don’t think he gets the job at the end of the season. He’s in a strong position to advise.”@GNev2 doesn’t expect Ralf Rangnick to be named permanent Man United manager but says he’s had a good view of the personalities and performance levels of the team pic.twitter.com/jzOxzAAQDO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 21, 2022

Future at the club

While most United fans will be coming to the conclusion that Rangnick has done little to deal with the numerous concerns about the club, Neville does still see a lot of positives in Rangnick assisting the club when it comes to making decisions in the future, even choosing his own replacement.

“I think he will (get a say) because what he’s got is a real good view of the personalities, characters, performance levels, training levels of the current group of players so he’s in a strong position to be able to advise.

“He is probably in the strongest position to advise because he’s having day to day contact with them. He’s seeing how they cope with disappointment, how they cope with atmospheres, how they cope with big games, how they cope with training… He’s seeing that and I think he’ll judge it.

While this year may have been another speedbump for United, Neville thinks that it will be worthwhile if it gave Rangnick the ability to perform his next role in the club to the best of his abilities.

“People say he’s a sporting director and he’s a coach but the reality of it is that his position as coach is short term, his position of assisting the club, constructing their new methodology moving forward and their new structure moving forward is a longer-term position for two years.

“I’d rather him get that right, the short term suffer for the longer-term perspective being right.”

