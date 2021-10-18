“We’re fighting for him” – Lowe on celebration for David Brooks

Jamal Lowe celebrated his goal against Bristol on Saturday by tributing it to teammate David Brooks

Lowe scored in the 21st minute to take the lead against Bristol and dedicated the goal to his teammate, David Brooks.

Brooks was recently diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma but maintains a positive attitude saying, although he is maintaining a positive mindset.

“Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible,” he said.”

🗣️ “It was nice to give him a little gesture to let him know he’s in our thoughts” Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe discusses his celebration vs Bristol City in which he and his #AFCB team-mates offered support to David Brooks, who was recently diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2021

And he has support within his own dressing room, with teammate Lowe backing Brooks to get through his diagnosis.

“The news about Brooksie has hit everyone hard and all our thoughts and prayers are with him. It was nice to give him a little gesture to let him know he’s still in our thoughts and we haven’t forgotten about him, we’re wishing him all the best in his recovery.”

Despite being new to the club Lowe feels close to Brooks and the rest of the team. “He’s a big personality. Obviously, I’ve just joined and I’ve got on with him straight away.

“You can see what he means to all the players, it’s a family orientated club and everyone’s going to stick together.”

Lowe along with the rest of the club will be wishing Brooks a speedy recovery, hoping to see him back on the pitch soon.

“Ideally, we’d have him with us on the pitch so until we can do that, we’re fighting for him,” Lowe added. “We’re going to be performing for him and we’ll make him proud.”

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake also said: “Everyone at AFC Bournemouth will do everything possible to help support David and his family during his recovery.

“We’re not putting any timescales on his return; we will give David all the time he needs to get well and will do everything that we possibly can to help with that.”

