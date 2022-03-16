Both Kurt Zouma and his brother Yoan have been charged under the Animal Welfare Act

Kurt and Yoan Zouma have been charged under the Animal Welfare act.

It has been confirmed that both Kurt and Yoan Zouma are being prosecuted following a thorough investigation. Kurt, who plays for West Ham United, was filmed harassing his cat by his brother Yoan, who plays for Dagenham & Redbridge.

The two are being prosecuted under the Animal Welfare act according to a statement released by the RSPCA.

“Following a full and thorough investigation into distressing footage, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act,” reads the statement.

“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”

Following a full and thorough investigation into distressing footage, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma. We continue to care for the two cats. Read more about our investigations process: https://t.co/kgCAO827Sx pic.twitter.com/WyWuKXti8d — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 16, 2022

West Ham statements

West Ham have also released a statement on the matter.

The statement read, “West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma. Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the Club.

“It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries. For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the Club will be making any further comment at this time.”

Kurt Zouma has apologised for his actions following the video’s release, saying, “I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

West Ham have released a statement on the RSPCA investigation involving Kurt Zouma. pic.twitter.com/8usLRe8L6S — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 16, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: West Ham, zouma