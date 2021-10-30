“Brighton is just a really good football team” – Klopp on Liverpool draw

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Brighton after their 2-2 draw

Klopp failed to see why people count Brighton out in big matches and he praised their quality.

“People always say ‘what is he talking about when you speak about the strength of Brighton. They are incredibly good.”

Not usually one to be lost for words, Klopp trailed off while trying to think about why his side lost but after a moment to think he followed up by remembering the offside.

“I think it’s a day where we could have smashed them but we didn’t because… So.

“I think the offside decision was tight but it was offside. Probably.

“The handball, a handball nowadays?”

“You’ve got to say credit to the players – they were 𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗻𝗴!” 💬🔵 Brighton boss Graham Potter has hailed his side after they came from two goals behind to claim a point against Liverpool at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/B8FSDnV3AT — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 30, 2021

What was needed?

Klopp remembered the quality of opportunities that Liverpool had and praised Sadio Mane’s disallowed goal.

“The situations were incredible. Sadio’s second goal, which was disallowed, was pretty much my favourite of the whole time since we are here. It was absolutely insane.

“Great but unlucky in that moment but then they scored their goal, which was probably a cross, and we should have defended better in the half-spaces, which we didn’t do.”

Jürgen Klopp rued his side’s failure to build on their two-goal lead as Brighton came back to claim a 2-2 draw at Anfield: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2021

He also thought back on the quick but disallowed goal after half time and started to realise their flaws.

“Score a wonderful goal after halftime really quick which didn’t count as well and from that moment on I can’t remember a lot of situations from us anymore.

“The reason for that is we didn’t play football anymore so we should have played much more balls in between the lines

Klopp admitted Liverpool just weren’t deserving of the three points but praised Brighton and said that they deserved a point.

“It was our fault and on top of that, Brighton is just a really good football team and they deserved the point definitely and that’s what you have to take.

“We didn’t lose but it feels like even if it’s maybe not right because of the quality of the opponent but for today we were not good enough to win the game.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, Liverpool