“A perfect game” – Keane has strong praise for United against ‘boring’ Spurs

Roy Keane finally has praise for United and calls performance against Spurs ‘a perfect game.’

Following a poor run and a slew of criticism, Manchester United have defeated Spurs 3-0 away from home and Roy Keane had plenty of praise for his former side.

“I think it was a perfect game for Man United today.

“Coming down to Spurs, Spurs had a cup game during the week, Spurs aren’t scoring many goals, I think, nine in ten games.

“United had a great opportunity. We’ve seen stats there, less possession Spurs, which is perfect. Once they got the first goal it was about how many they were going to score.”

"Spurs are boring. It was as if the stadium was empty." Roy Keane could not believe how bad the quality of the Tottenham performance was against Man United 📺 Watch reaction live on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/JQh1crtgsy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2021

Lacklustre Spurs

While Spurs have been better in recent years than when Keane was playing, he drew a parallel between this side and the Spurs sides he used to face in his time in the red jersey.

“We used to always say it’s Spurs, you will beat Spurs. This Spurs team are desperate.”

“The biggest criticism I have of Spurs today, as I said, you’re two nill down at home, your instinct must be ‘we have to get a goal.'”

Keane was particularly disappointed with their mentality and response to the goals.

“They have a corner and they have three players back. Even the players on the pitch must say, ‘I want to go forward, we’ll leave one at the back, we have to get back in the game’

“You’re leaving three at the back, it’s like you’re throwing the towel in.”

🗣 "They have a corner and they keep three players back! It's like you're throwing the towel in." 😡 Roy Keane is not happy with the lack of urgency from Tottenham's players when they were losing the game pic.twitter.com/3Cma7kVT1J — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 30, 2021

United tactical tips

Keane then made the point that United are struggling when applying pressure. He believes that sitting back and playing the counter-attack could be the solution with the team that United have at the moment.

“Just sit in. don’t be obsessed with having possession.

On the pressure issues, he added, “If you’re not good at that, just sit in. nothing wrong with United sitting in… if you’re not good at pressing, don’t press.”

Keane believed this would be the right move with such attacking talent and had particular praise for were Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo after their performances.

“Good players will enjoy playing with each other, it’s called chemistry it’s called football intelligence. These guys are clever footballers… ‘we’ve got Tottenham where we want them’… as soon as he got the ball he thought, ‘that’s a goal.'”

