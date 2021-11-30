Jurgen Klopp believes Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for “the career that he’s had”

Jurgen Klopp on Lionel Messi

After Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d’Or, Jurgen Klopp admitted in a press conference that he was an excellent player, but struggled to see how anyone else could win the trophy if Robert Lewandowski didn’t get it this time.

“I think you can always give it to Lionel Messi for the career that he’s had, for the footballer he is. All these kinds of things but if you don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski then it’s quite tricky to get it at all.”

Following a year without the Ballon d’Or, many were frustrated that Robert Lewandowski didn’t earn the prestigious trophy. A fact that Messi also admitted when he said that Lewandowski would have deserved the 2020 award had it existed.

“I think you deserve your Ballon d’Or,” said Messi as he addressed Lewandowski in his victory speech.

“Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and France football should award you with last year’s Ballon d’Or, you deserve it.”

Other positions

Messi’s victory wasn’t the only position that concerned Klopp, however.

When asked about Mo Salah coming seventh in the Ballon d’Or, he admitted that he was surprised with the rankings, believing Salah should have received a higher spot.

“About his position? I was surprised, to be honest, but it’s not in my hands, I think I saw the vote somewhere… Almost definitely should have been higher up.”

While Klopp would have made a few changes if he was putting the list together, he blamed the journalists asking the questions and appealed to them to influence their colleagues if they wanted a different result.

“I don’t even know exactly. The Ballon d’Or, is it the journalists that vote? Yeah, then you don’t have to ask me, it’s your fault. That’s how it is, you are the journalists.

“If you think he should be higher up then you will have to convince your colleagues. I’m really not sure about it, what it is, 100 per cent.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ballon d'or, jurgen klopp, Lionel Messi