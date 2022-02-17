Jurgen Klopp discusses the dynamic change caused by early substitutions

Jurgen Klopp ended up bringing on multiple substitutions on quite early at the San Siro, which some believe was a bad sign.

Having made four substitutions before the 60th minute, fans might have thought Jurgen Klopp had lost confidence in his starting line-up. Despite Liverpool coming out the victors against Inter Milan, there was a worry with how Klopp’s starting players had been faring.

Jamie Carragher claimed that Liverpool’s performance was poor and that Klopp’s usage of so many substitutions quite early on was indicative of this.

“That shows what Jurgen Klopp felt of his team’s performance, he felt he had to change it or they could have gone on and lost the game.”

The explanation

Klopp didn’t seem as worried as Carragher and simply put it down to having the options to spread out the work after a busy period for players.

“We played an incredibly physical period of the year. We’ve come out of December and January playing every two or three days,” said Klopp after the match.

“It was really tough and it was clear in the Champions League, it’s good for us.”

Instead of looking at the situation as a negative one, Klopp was happy with his side’s win and took the opportunities available to him, considering that it was also an opportunity for other players to prove themselves.

“We have the opportunity to change five times and so, you can react early. That helps the teams and it helps football and it’s why it’s so important this rule stays.

“It’s for the bigger teams and better teams. It helps everybody because you can bring on fresh legs and why should we bother the supporters with tired players. They have to fight anyway so we brought them on.”

🗣 “It’s half-time, nothing else.” Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Inter Milan does not mean the job is done pic.twitter.com/AZYV9ZWq4g — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2022

The subs

Regardless of what criticism may come Klopp’s way over his decision, it seems he was right in making changes, with Liverpool’s first goal even coming from a sub.

“(Jordan Henderson) Hendo played a super game, Naby (Kieta) is in a good moment, Luiz (Diaz) is so unnatural that it’s incredible.

“Bobby (Roberto Firmino) needed it a little bit [of time] to find in the game but when he scored, after that he was Bobby again and then James (Milner), when he came on in the last ten minutes was very helpful again. The dynamic changed.”

