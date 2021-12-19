Jurgen Klopp claims that Covid-19 regulations “need to change” in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp isn’t happy with the way the current Covid situation is developing, and feels that something has to be done about it

With such a hectic calendar for teams in December, Jurgen Klopp feels as though matches are coming at him quickly and he is left to prepare for them with very little information about how the current spread of Covid is going to play out.

“I know that the next few days coming up will be difficult. Thursday, we play Tottenham. I don’t even know if Tottenham is allowed to train already or not.

“We have absolutely no information about these kinds of things. Will we play, will we not play? All these are the kind of things we don’t know.”

Further issues

When it comes to the volume of matches, the variety are also a concern for Klopp as he fears playing teams that aren’t in the Premier League don’t have the same level of testing.

“That’s one thing but I’m really worried about other things as well. We play Shrewsbury and they don’t have any kind of, as far as I know, real testing regime and these kinds of things.

“They just play and we have to play against them.”

The congestion of the calendar does come into play towards the end of December for Liverpool and with Leeds and Leicester on the cards, Klopp feels a diminished squad simply won’t do.

“Then it’s 26th and 28th we play Leeds and Leicester, and with a minimised squad that’s absolutely not possible and we probably will have a smaller squad, we need to make changes.

“It’s already difficult but then it’s impossible.”

With many frustrated managers and plans for managers to get together and discuss what needs to be done, Klopp seems to point to his support for the discussion.

“We need to change a few more things in the next few days. We are already much more flexible. I think that’s fine but everybody has to work together.”