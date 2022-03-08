Jordan Henderson praises Brendan Rodgers for bringing him up to scratch at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson discusses the conversation he had with Brendan Rodgers that turned his Liverpool career around.

While Jordan Henderson has thrived under Jurgen Klopp, he recently revealed just how big of an impact former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers had on his playing career.

While speaking to Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, Henderson revealed how close he was to being transferred from Liverpool in 2012.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday,” he said.

“To be fair to Brendan he sort of gave us the option, it was more the club that was willing to let me go.

“Brendan said, ‘It’s down to you. You’re not going to be starting as much as you’d like but I’ll try to help you improve on what I’d like you to improve on. You’re still young and if you do that then maybe you get more game time as time goes on.'”

Progressing

While the discussion originally would have hurt Henderson, he opted to remain at Liverpool to improve and prove his worth.

“Basically, I went to my room, cried a little bit and was devastated really but… it wasn’t really an option for me to leave because I hadn’t been at the club very long and I had worked extremely hard to get there.

“I said straight away, listen, I’m not going anywhere, I’ll do whatever to get in your team and I’ll prove people wrong.”

Luckily for both Henderson and Rodgers, the two began to work well together with Rodgers teaching Henderson a lot.

“Brendan helped me a lot, tactically, which back then I could really have done with… To be fair to Brendan, he helped me a lot.”

