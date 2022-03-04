John Terry responds to Conor McGregor’s Chelsea interest

Chelsea legend, John Terry, seems to be in support of Conor McGregor’s takeover plans.

It seems as though Conor McGregor might have the support of former Chelsea captain and club legend John Terry if he wants to buy the club from Roman Abramovich.

McGregor has recently been teasing the idea that he might be interested in taking over the London club as Abramovich looks to sell.

Terry responded to a post in which McGregor posted an animated video of himself in Chelsea gear with his head edited onto Thomas Tuchel’s body. McGregor’s interest earned a positive but short response from Terry who responded to the video with emojis featuring a blue heart.

👀💙⚽️ — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 3, 2022

John Terry

The sale

The need for Abramovich to sell the club has been rising since Russia invaded Ukraine with calls that Abramovich should be stripped of his assets and sanctions on other Russian sports teams and people adding to the concern.

A clear mark has been set with offers of £3bn coming in for the club. Abramovich is also likely to take one of these offers, expressing his support for the sale when he said, “it is in the best interest of the club.”

While McGregor hasn’t expressed much of an interest in Chelsea in the past, he has discussed taking over Celtic and Man United.

At a stage when United fans had been particularly vocal about their disdain for the Glazer family and wanted them to sell the club, McGregor spoke out and said that he could be the man to take a club in the right direction.

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond,” said McGregor on Twitter back in May.

“I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure.

“But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

The sum that United was supposedly going for at the time was £4bn so Chelsea’s lower price tag might actually be more feasible.

Even if McGregor doesn’t end up buying the club he could always aim to get Proper 12 or The Black Forge to replace the giant 3 logo on Chelsea kits.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, conor mcgregor