Jeff Stelling isn’t ready to quit Sky Sports gig yet

Jeff Stelling reveals u-turn decision

Football fans everywhere will be delighted to hear that Jeff Stelling has changed his mind about stepping down from his position as host of Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday.

“Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life,” said Stelling on Sky Sports.

“As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

“I am thrilled to be staying and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports.”

Unbelievable Jeff

There’s no doubt that fans will be happy to see Stelling remain on their screens next year as he claims that he will remain in the job to add at least one more year to his 30 spent at Sky.

“Football fans everywhere will be delighted that Jeff will continue to host Soccer Saturday,” said Jonathan Licht, Managing director of Sky Sports.

“He is a massive part of Saturday afternoon life and everyone at Sky Sports shares the joy this news will bring.

“We just can’t get enough of Jeff, and can’t wait to bring more of his broadcasting magic to our viewers.”

It isn’t clear just how long Stelling hopes to stay on in the role but it doesn’t seem like fans are in any rush to get rid of him.

