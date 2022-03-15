Jamie Carragher explains why Kai Havertz is performing better than Romelu Lukaku

Jamie Carragher has slammed Romelu Lukaku’s work rate in comparison to that of Kai Havertz

While there aren’t many making the claim that Romelu Lukaku is the top option for Chelsea’s attack at the moment, Jamie Carragher explains why Kai Hatertz is having more success in that striker role.

Carragher claimed that Havertz’s superior work rate is what separates him from Lukaku and ultimately earns him more goals for the club.

“This is why Kai Havertz is playing because his movements off the ball, with and without the ball are much better for Chelsea,” said Carragher on Sky Sports.

Highlighting the two, while reviewing Chelsea’s recent win against Newcastle, Carragher pointed out the difference between Havertz and Lukaku.

Whether he was in a better position to reach the ball or not, Carragher saw a lot more from the movements of Havertz than he did from Lukaku. Fortunately for Havertz ,his efforts ultimately culminated in a goal, which Carragher described as Denis Bergkamp-esque.

The stats

While it may have been clear to see the difference between the two, especially as Carragher showed it in the studio, he also claimed that the stats don’t lie and they backed up his comments.

“They’ve played virtually the same minutes and that’s the big problem for Lukaku. He’s got less goals than Havertz with the assists down as well.

“If Lukaku had scored 15, 20 goals, you may say, ‘Well ok, I’m going to put up with what I see down below,’ but the touches show Havertz’s movement is a lot more in the game, almost double the touches within the game.”

With Havertz having over 2km more ran than Lukaku, Carragher wasn’t surprised that he was ultimately the one to find the space and get the goal-scoring opportunities.

“The big difference… with and without the ball for Chelsea, the distance that’s covered by Lukaku and the actual sprints. That’s not just about pressing and winning the ball back.

“That is what I’ve highlighted there, the actual movement to get into goal scoring positions, so, that is why he’s playing and I’m sure it will continue to be like that.”

