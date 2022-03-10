Jamie Carragher discusses which duo are the new Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Jamie Carragher thinks that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can say goodbye to their days as the top two players in the world.

While many will claim that the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi exceeded the debate of best of their generation and ventured into the realm of greatest of all time, Jamie Carragher believes that it’s time for the torch to be passed on.

“I think Messi picking up the last Ballon d’Or, I do think that will be the last time we’ll see Messi or Ronaldo pick up that trophy,” said Carragher on Sky Sports Football.

“I do think the new generation is just ready to take that mantle and they’ve held that mantle for so long, it’s absolutely unbelievable really.

“We know how great of players they are but the consistency, the mental strength they have to show to do that year in, year out and dominate that main player of the year award is a testament, not only to their mental strength but also to their mental strength and (ability) to cope with modern football.”

The new duo

Despite Messi and Ronaldo’s exodus from the conversation, Carragher feels as though the competitive nature of the Ballon d’Or will survive due to the rise of two other top-quality players.

“I think the toss-up for me would be Mohammed Salah and Kylian Mbappe. They would be the two that would split people now the way Messi and Ronaldo have split people for so long.”

It isn’t a case in Carragher’s mind that the two will have the same long-running battle at the top as there the potential for plenty of players to step in but right now, they are Carragher’s top options to take over from Messi and Ronaldo.

“I think the season Mo Salah’s having, the numbers he’s got compared to anyone else in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world right now, I think just shows how far ahead he is of everybody in the Premier League.

“With Mbappe, we see the French League is a level down but he’s doing the Champions League, his performance against Real Madrid in the first leg just tells you how special this guy is, a World Cup winner already and it will be interesting to see where he’s playing his football next season.”

