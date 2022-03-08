Close sidebar

Jamie Carragher on Christian Eriksen’s instant impact at Brentford

by Hugh Farrell
Jamie Carragher explains where Chrisitan Eriksen has already proven himself to be particularly useful for Brentford.

Christian Eriksen’s return to the Premier League had been quite a shock at first, especially when it was found out that Brentford was the team he intended on joining.

After some time of getting medically checked and ready to get back out there, Eriksen’s return has started off as a great success for both him and his new side.

Jamie Carragher decided to break down just how well Brentford have adapted to using their new player’s quality skillset, highlighting his contribution in his team’s victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

“The first goal comes from a set-piece for Christian Eriksen” said Carragher on Monday Night Football.

“I know Tottenham fans (had) a lot of criticism of Christian Eriksen beating the first man at set-pieces but he didn’t need to beat the first man because one of his own men, (Kristoffer) Ajer gets across this near post, it looks like something they’ve worked on.”

Even when analysing their celebrations after the goal, Carragher could see that the set-piece tactic had been drilled before.

“These two go and embrace on the back of the goal, something I’m sure that they’ve worked on.

“This is what he’s going to bring to that team. Precision on delivery.”

A new role

Eriksen’s return surely didn’t come without a few changes and Carragher believes that the midfielder has adapted a Regista role in his new squad, not dissimilar from that of an ageing Andrea Pirlo.

The new role could be down to a lower level of intensity for the player’s heart or it could simply be to utilise his abilities to their best. Either way, it seems to be working.

“He’s played deeper than we’d normally associate him (with) when he played for Tottenham, where he’s been more between the lines and tried to play the final pass. He was more of a playmaker.

“That’s maybe the way role he’s now going to play. Almost when you think of players in the past, (he’s) maybe like an Andrea Pirlo who went deeper the longer he went on with his career and just made passes from there.”

