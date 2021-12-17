James McClean slams ITV documentary as biased with “A lot of hypocrisy”

James McClean accuses ‘A Game of Two Halves’ of “a lot of hypocrisy and claims former mentors claims are ‘nonsense’

James McClean wasn’t happy with his portrayal in a new ITV documentary, A Game of Two Halves, and believes that Gerry Armstrong’s claims about him were ‘nonsense’.

Armstrong spoke in the documentary and said, “I spoke to James McClean as the Elite Player Mentor for Northern Ireland and I was trying to get him to stay with us because he had come through the schoolboy system and we had developed him.

McClean’s response

McClean took to his Instagram story to address the comments made by Armstrong and made it known that there was never pressure put upon him by his parents.

“I have a lot of respect for Gerry but this is nonsense, never have my family put any pressure on me. As an Irish Catholic born in the island of Ireland there was never any decision to make.”

His review

McClean then decided to give his take on the documentary and firstly began by claiming that it was biased by referred to it as “A Game of Two Halves mainly told by one half.”

Three other things stood out to McClean as he said:

“Not a lot has changed (own experiences up to this very day)

“A lot of hypocrisy

“Anthem, among other factors, will always be an issue in making catholics feel uncomfortable.”

The documentary

Due to the subject matter of the documentary, it was always bound to receive some feedback and, to many, it won’t be a surprise that McClean would be vocal about the situation, especially when his name was mentioned.

Former Northern Irish manager, Michael O’Neill, also featured in the documentary, saying, “The FAI have a right to choose any player, but they only approach one side of the community to play,” which also garnered some attention.

