Jack Grealish slams parental pressure placed on young players

Jack Grealish recently spoke to Sky Sports News and claimed that he was never pressured as a youngster to perform. A factor that meant Grealish’s passion for the game was allowed to blossom.

“I used to enjoy it so much and my dad would never put pressure on me to keep wanting to perform. If I didn’t have a good game, or I had a bad day, he’d never put pressure on me.

“He always wanted to make sure that I was enjoying myself, which I think is so important.”

Grealish emphasised how important a pressure-free childhood was when it came to his development and expressed his concerns that some young players were being pushed too hard nowadays.

“I think, sometimes nowadays, parents put a bit too much pressure on their children to try and perform every single day.”

A passion for the game

Grealish also recapped how special football was for him growing up and looks back on those days as the best of his life.

“Like I said, when I was a kid, I used to just enjoy myself and go out there and now I look back on it and they were the best times of my life when I was growing up, with just not one bit of pressure on you and they were really special moments now when I look back.”

Grealish believes that his love for the game was enough to motivate him to do well as a youngster and that he worked as hard as he did because he wanted to become a footballer himself.

“I always thought that I could become a footballer.

“When you’re young you don’t think, ‘If I can become one,’ you think, ‘I want to become one’ and it’s all you strive for really.

“I’d come home from school, I’d be straight in my back garden, before I went to school, I’d be in my back garden playing football. It was just something that I loved to do.”

It is unclear whether Grealish will start against Leicester for Man City’s Stephen’s day match following off-the-pitch behaviour concerns. Kick-off for the match is set for 3.00 pm and should proceed, subject to the Covid situation at both clubs.

