“You need to adapt your game” – Ilkay Gundogan speaks about Jack Grealish’s future at Man City

While Jack Grealish hasn’t been as dominant a figure for Manchester City as he was for Aston Villa, Ilkay Gundogan believes that he is still settling in and expects great things from him in the future.

He said: “I think very well. It’s always difficult, you know, getting into a team like our, straight fitting. The first year seems to be, sometimes, a little bit complicated and you need to adapt your game.

“You need to adapt to the game of the team but I think just the amount of games that he has already played shows that it didn’t take him much time and he’s doing better day by day and of course, there’s still a way to go and he can improve but he already scored some important goals for us.

“He already put out some really good performances and I’m sure he will just get better and so we are here to support him.”

Guardiola on Grealish

Pep Guardiola also shared Gundogan’s feelings on the player and said earlier in the year that he feels Grealish is getting better every day.

“I have the feeling that every day he’s playing better. I’m sure he will be better in the future”, the City manager said.

Guardiola also gave an injury update for Jack Grealish and will hope to see both return soon.

“They are training individually. They are feeling much better but today is a day off, tomorrow we will train in the morning and we will see how they feel.

“We don’t take risks but hopefully, they’ll be back soon… we need, as soon as possible, that they come back to help us.”

