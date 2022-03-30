Jack Grealish claims Harry Maguire isn’t fazed by English boos

Jack Grealish reveals disappointment in Harry Maguire’s treatment from English fans.

While Harry Maguire’s club performances haven’t been the best, Jack Grealish thinks that he has been “a fantastic servant” for his country, after the Manchester United defender was booed by England fans during the 3-0 win over the Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

Grealish joined his England teammates in defending Maguire after the disrespect became too much.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Grealish after the game.

“Harry’s been unbelievable for this country. The Euros, the World Cup, he’s been outstanding and even tonight he’s been brilliant.”

Enjoyable week playing for my country 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/8oHZiOlhpe — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 30, 2022

Maguire tends to stand out as being a strong attacking presence for a defender, and Grealish believes that he really gets the opportunity to prove this with England, especially after his contributions against he Ivory Coast.

“Our first two goals, the first comes from him driving out with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit and then playing the pass into Ollie (Watkins).

“Not every centre-back can have those qualities and, like I said, he’s been a fantastic servant for this country and yeah, he’s been brilliant so I think it was ridiculous for him to get booed and it wasn’t something the team liked.”

🗣 “I think it’s ridiculous.” Jack Grealish slams the England fans who booed Harry Maguire during their friendly against Ivory Coast pic.twitter.com/z1EGZSw1mL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2022

“A strong-minded person…”

Grealish doesn’t think Maguire will let the hate get to him and believes a performance like he had will go a long way to push him forward.

“Harry’s a strong-minded person. I think his performance tonight would have done him the world of good.

“I also think that will only probably spur him on.”

While Grealish thinks that Maguire will be able to brush the boos off with relative ease, it isn’t a case that Grealish or the rest of the team condones the crowd’s actions.

England defender Harry Maguire was booed by some sections of the crowd ahead of the friendly against the Ivory Coast at Wembley. pic.twitter.com/WbZ9d5iC0P — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 29, 2022

“Obviously, it’s not nice to hear when you’ve got a job to do.

“I’d be the exact same, you know, It’d make you want to prove people wrong but we had a brilliant relationship with the supporters at the Euros last year and I think we need to keep it like that going into the World Cup.

“On the whole, it wasn’t nice to hear boos for Harry and it was something that the whole team didn’t like one bit.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, jack grealish