Ilkay Gundogan names his Ballon d’Or pick

Ilkay Gundogan on Roberet Lewandowski.

Ilkay Gundogan has had some excellent performances while at Manchester City and with some top quality players around him at all times, his pick for a worthy Ballon d’Or recipient had a good chance of being someone that he’s played with before.

Gundogan named Robert Lewandowski as the player he’d like to see win the trophy especially since he feels his former teammate missed out on it with the absence of the award last year.

He said: “I think I would go with Lewandowski, to be honest. I played with him in Dortmund so I kind of know directly how great a player he is, how dedicated he is, also, to his work. The fact that last year there was no Ballon d’Or winner and he probably would have deserved it last year.”

🏆 Three #PL titles

🙌 130 appearances

⚽️ 28 goals Ilkay Gundogan moved to @ManCity #OnThisDay five years ago ✨ pic.twitter.com/wjxKFemXG8 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 2, 2021

“It didn’t affect him, to be honest, that he didn’t win. I read a quote of Kevin (De Bruyne), I think he summed it up quite well that in the last couple of years he is probably the one player who deserves it most and I would agree completely with that and I would hand it out to him probably.”

De Bruyne had said, “”If I had to choose myself, personally, I’m going to look at a two-year period, because we didn’t have anyone [last year]. I’d choose Lewandowski for what he has done in the last two years – goalscoring wise, and also he’s won a lot with Bayern. He would be my pick.”

Comparing strikers

With another world-class striker having played in front of him, Gundogan was also asked to compare Lewandowski to Sergio Aguero.

“It’s difficult, to be honest. They are actually quite similar I would say. Of course, regarding his physique maybe Robert is a bit taller so maybe he’s a bit stronger in the air.

“Compared to that maybe Sergio is a bit better when he has the ball on his feet, dribbling but both are scoring machines and both are incredible players so, obviously, big privilege for me to have played with both.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ilkay Gundogan, Man City, robert lewandowski