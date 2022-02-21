Harry Maguire explains photoshopped Twitter image

Harry Maguire explains his photoshopped photo following Leeds win

Man United will be happy to come away with three points from their 4-2 victory over Leeds, and perhaps none will be as happy as Harry Maguire about that.

Maguire took to Twitter after the match and posted a photo of him knee sliding but the photo included one weird detail.

In the photo is a picture of a man’s face photoshopped onto a member of the crowd. A man that Maguire added in for an important reason.

“For everyone asking, it’s my good mate, a big Leeds fan,” said Maguire on Twitter

“He was at the ground but not in the pic. He’s been giving us some stick all week so thought I’d add him in.”

An embarrassing stat

Maguire was the first to score on the day, and despite his reputation for scoring headers, United’s stats for the season revealed an embarrassing reality for the player. It had been the first score from a corner in 140 attempts.

“Yeah embarrassing, every time I see the stat I feel embarrassed myself. I’m a big part in that set play routine and trying to score goals from corners but as a team as a group, we’ve been nowhere near good enough.

“It’s a big part of the game and for sure if we score more from corners and set plays we’d be higher in the table. I know you can play all this pretty football but set plays are a massive part of the game and for sure this season has been nowhere near good enough on that behalf.”

