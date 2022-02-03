Harry Kane outlines Antonio Conte’s strengths

Harry Kane seems to be impressed with the job Antonio Conte is doing at Spurs

When speaking on a Prime Video Sport Q&A, Harry Kane revealed where Antonio Conte shines as a manager.

While Tottenham’s form had been poor since Mauricio Pochettino had been removed, after bringing them to a Champions League Final, their recent form since the start of January had some positive results, bar their three losses to Chelsea.

Kane believes that Spurs will show their improvements under Conte as the season continues.

“He’s been great,” said Kane of Conte.

“He’s brought a real good culture to the team so far. Obviously, he has a great work ethic on the pitch, in the meeting room and away from football as well in terms of recovery and just doing everything possible to make the little differences to win games.”

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and has praised the striker’s attitude since his arrival as head coach ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PBegwjQaas — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 24, 2021

A short time at the club so far.

While Conte hasn’t been at the club for long, Kane also seems impressed by his vision and has faith that the team will be able to turn their poor form around.

“Yeah, it’s been great to work with him and learn in a short space of time the way he wants to play and the visions of how he sees football and hopefully we can continue to improve.

“Looking forward, to the months ahead, we have some big games coming up and hopefully, we can show that the hard work’s paying off by picking up some good wins.”

“We need to take advantage of having one of the best managers in the world” 🤩🌍 Tottenham’s Harry Kane on Antonio Conte 🔊🔛 pic.twitter.com/1U9QLaO9ng — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 21, 2022

Spurs’ next match is set to be Brighton in the 4th round of the FA Cup, with their next Premier League matches appearing in the form of Southampton, Wolves and Man City.

Conte hasn’t been at the club long but with his managerial history, he stands as good a chance as any manager at turning Spurs fortunes around.

Read More About: antonio conte, Spurs