Pep Guardiola hits out at Sky Sports in press conference

Pep Guardiola wasn’t happy at some of the questions he was asked after his latest Champions League game.

After being asked about the upcoming Manchester Derby, Guardiola seemed to be a bit frustrated at the emphasis it got over the Champions League match that had just taken place.

Guardiola was asked if his emphasis on only the next game was a concept that players would struggle with. The City manager, however, insists that any game can be won or lost regardless of the expectations of the opponent.

“Listen, I don’t know if you were able to see the game away to West Ham in the Carabao cup but I prepare the game like you can not imagine, to win it and we play like a great team.

“People taking the p*** when I say this game is more important than United” 😡 “People say ‘Pep is bull****’, no it’s not like this” 😅 Pep Guardiola is getting fiery ahead of the Manchester derby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S4rNlDKEyM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 4, 2021

“We create a lot of chances, we were much better than them and we lost in the penalties. Because football is football.

“The only thing disaster can wrong in football is lose a game. ‘Look, wow. How complicated is our life.’ It’s a game. Every game, my focus is always the next one. I never think about the second one.”

The games in between

Guardiola understood why people may have a bigger focus on games like the Manchester Derby but doesn’t want people to forget how important the games in between are.

“I know for the Sky, I know you work in Sky, for Sky the game against United is the most important thing with the big advertising and the flash interviews, we are going to create a good environment for the game.

“We are pleased to be there but before that game, today, you can not imagine how important it was and that’s why we prepare as best as possible to win it.”

“We have done two fantastic games and now of course we are going to start to think about United.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester City, pep guardiola