Pep Guardiola responds to Man United’s run of wins in the Manchester derby

Guardiola on the derby.

Despite Manchester City being the more successful side in recent years, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has one advantage over Pep Guardiola and that is derby wins. Solskjaer has four wins to Guardiola’s three, a record that Guardiola will hope to change this Saturday.

“Congratulations for United for winning these duels against us, or some of them,” the Man City manager told reporters.

“Yeah, they do what they have done. It’s quite similar what they have done week by week.

“Incredible physicality, a lot of talent, people up front with ability to win games, good runs in the channels good runs in behind, especially for Fernandes when he has the ball.”

Pep “Man Utd is not the final” pic.twitter.com/dz7tEwO11B — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) November 5, 2021

Guardiola did maintain his usual calm mentality towards the upcoming match, claiming that each season the slate is wiped clean.

“Yeah, Man United. What should I say?” he pondered. “In the last century, they have always been a good team with quality but this is a new season, new games.

“We’ll prepare this afternoon and we’re ready for tomorrow morning.”

Ole knows the importance of tomorrow’s Manchester derby 💪 pic.twitter.com/aHe0En0EFQ — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) November 5, 2021

Downplaying the derby.

Guardiola has been downplaying the significance of the derby in the run-up. He doesn’t believe this game should be treated differently to any other and was annoyed when he was being asked about it.

The reason he was annoyed, however, was because the question came while he was still focussing on the Champions League ,with his side defeating Club Brugge 4-1. Guardiola did maintain that attitude towards the importance placed on the derby which he labelled just another Premier League game.

When asked this time, he said, “I don’t think so, for some people, maybe but we try to do every game important.

“Of course, the derbys are special. For the city, for many sentimental issues, yeah but the result is not the final, not the semi-final. It’s one more game”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester Derby, pep guardiola transfer