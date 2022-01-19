How things have gone so wrong for Chelsea and how Man City capitalised

How have things gone so wrong for Chelsea and so right for Man City?

Considering earlier forecasts suggested that Chelsea had the season in the bag and that it would be a struggle for Manchester City or Liverpool to catch up, a turbulent period for the club has turned that prediction on its head, leaving Chelsea all but out of the title race within the space of a little over a month.

Having six games in sixteen days that only earned them two points (as half of the matches were in the Premier League), Chelsea’s earlier notions of a first place will feel like a distant memory.

With two of their last three being against the two teams above them, City and Liverpool, Chelsea’s rough December has led to a dream-shattering January.

Thomas Tuchel has been vocal about the scheduling issues, especially as so many of his starting players were out during the bad Covid patch, in a hectic December, he could have a point.

🗣️ “We’re tired. Mentally tired and physically tired.” Thomas Tuchel says #CFC need to recharge their batteries after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton. pic.twitter.com/JqcZ19tRim — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 19, 2022

City’s squad depth carried them through the trying December period and they’ve only had three matches since then. They also would have been expected to be fresher than Chelsea when the two clashed, as they had eight days beforehand to do as they saw fit.

A deflated Tuchel spoke after Chelsea’s draw with Brighton and even seemed tired of answering the question of what’s going wrong.

“I answered this question a hundred times. If you look at our situation of long term injuries, of key players injured and of Covid and you look at our schedule, you will have the answer.”

Guardiola’s side

City’s run during the rough Covid patch in December seemed not to have been as bad as other sides’ as Virgil van Dijk and Tuchel had pointed out.

“City got through the month of December particularly well. They had few injuries and few corona cases and that helps enormously,” van Dijk said.

“A small example is that me, Fabinho and Thiago all tested positive for Covid at the same time: three players who are important to the team.”

Tuchel agreed with the assessment and said separately, “They (City) have dealt better with injuries and Covid.

“Maybe it’s luck or they do it better. They have had less injuries and less weeks they missed them. They did not suffer from Covid as we did over many weeks, this is the huge difference.”

Guardiola himself addressed the comments but didn’t seem as certain that City’s run had been that different.

Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel and Virgil van Dijk over Manchester City Covid jibes.. pic.twitter.com/y4P0jUHOkV — MansionBet (@MansionBet) January 15, 2022

“So what can I say? If they believe we are lucky, okay we are lucky, thank you. Thank you.

“What can I say? The pandemic is all around the world. Everywhere is the virus… So we are not an exception.

“If they believe it’s the reason why (City are 10 points clear), maybe. Sometimes it’s the money that we have, sometimes it’s the COVID.”

