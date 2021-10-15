“I didn’t understand why I couldn’t play a bigger part in our success” – Giroud on time at Chelsea

Giroud looks back on time with Chelsea

In an interview with The Athletic, Olivier Giroud shared his bittersweet memories of his time at Chelsea.

As a player that will be fondly remembered by Chelsea fans, it can come as quite a sadness that his legacy at the club could possibly leave him looking like a temporary fix.

After extending his contract with the club through an uncertain period that held both a transfer ban and a change in management, Giroud’s loyalty to the club shouldn’t be in question. Though he may ask the same question of the club as they continued to seek new attacking options despite his solid performances.

Frustrations at Chelsea

Giroud, who played a pivotal role in a Chelsea attack that otherwise couldn’t seem to find its footing, was left feeling frustrated when he wasn’t receiving the game time he felt he deserved.

“I didn’t understand why I couldn’t play a bigger part in our success,” said the French striker. “Even more because I was our top scorer in the Champions League.”

The fan favourite was angry after giving his all to the team while they still sought out new signings at the front which included the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Following some important performances and key moments in a struggling attack, it can be hard for a Chelsea fan to defend the lack of playtime Giroud was receiving towards the end of his time at the club.

The Champions League winners faced a tough road to get to where they did and while Giroud was proud of his contribution, he couldn’t help but feel frustrated.

“I was a bit angry but I just didn’t show it because the most important thing is the team… Obviously, it was an amazing moment (to win the league) so I just kept it for me but it was frustrating. It was very very frustrating”

“At the end of the day, I was so happy to win that competition that I contributed so well to, but it was the time for me to leave the club.”

Management changes

Even though it would be understandable if he held resentment towards the club and towards Thomas Tuchel for not giving him the role he was promised, Giroud leaves Chelsea with positive memories and a good impression of Tuchel.

“I don’t have resentment regarding the manager even more because he’s been successful. I just tried to play my part when he gave me the opportunity to play and I think I brought my small cog to the big machine.”

“I believe it’s very important to leave with good memories of yourself on and off the pitch. That’s why I didn’t want to go fight with the manager.”

His legacy

As a player who always seemed to perform when it was most necessary, you would hope that the legacy Giroud leaves behind at Chelsea is a positive one and with some strong online support from fans, this looks likely.

