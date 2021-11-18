Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed as Rangers manager

Former Rangers player, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been announced as the clubs new manager following Steven Gerrard’s move to Premier League side, Aston Villa.

In a statement by the club, Rangers Chairman Douglas Park welcomed van Bronckhorst back to the club saying, “I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to begin a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.

“The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.

“I wish Giovanni all the very best in his role and look forward to working closely alongside him.”

Long time in consideration

Ross Wilson, the sporting director of the club, claimed that van Bronckhorst had long been considered for the position so he was happy to welcome him back as well.

“I am delighted to welcome Gio back to Rangers. He was respected throughout Europe as a player and has already shown why he has that same respect as a coach.

“Outside of the formal discussions, Gio and I have already had numerous other informal conversations and I can see how excited he is. I am looking forward to introducing him to the squad soon.

Wilson claims that within 48 hours of Gerrard leaving the club, he held initial talks.

“We found agreement with Gio extremely quickly and we have enjoyed working with him on assembling the backroom team that will complement an already excellent support staff that we have built here at Rangers.”

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

After joining the club, van Bronckhorst shared his happiness to be back at his old club.

“I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager.

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.

“I cannot wait to meet the club’s incredible supporters again and begin this new era for us all.”

