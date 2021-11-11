Aston Villa players that could thrive under Gerrard

Gerrard’s potential star players

In signing for Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard will move to a team that won’t differ too much from how he had been playing with Rangers. While this could be beneficial for an easy transition, the players that stand out for Villa could change quite a bit.

Welcome to Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard. pic.twitter.com/MF8n9CPaYW — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 11, 2021

Ollie Watkins

One Villa player that has shown his talent in the past is Ollie Watkins. Watkins was even a player that Liverpool seemed to be interested in for a while. Robbie Fowler even pleaded to Jurgen Klopp that he sign Watkins.

Klopp didn’t look like he was opposed to the idea and was full of praise for the striker after he had scored a hat-trick against Liverpool.

“Ollie is a really, really talented striker and obviously the manager knew him from before and it was a really good signing. The whole Brentford attacking line was exceptional in the Championship season before,” Klopp said.

“So that suits really well, he’s physically strong so he can keep the ball, he can jump high, he is very fast – that’s a good package.

“Nobody has to remind me how good he is but how we always try to defend strikers, we try to avoid passes into their area. With him, that’s not different than it is to others.”

⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ Enjoy all 𝟭𝟰 of Ollie Watkins’ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭 Premier League goals! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bMixK6Krso — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 5, 2021

Full-backs

If Gerrard is to utilise this Villa team like he did with Rangers last season, the involvement of attacking wing-backs will be essential. Matty Cash and Matt Targett are two players who also proved under Dean Smith that they could perform.

Former Villa player, Alan Hutton, has also been vocal about the two and even saw them as key players in the side after Jack Grealish had left.

“I think the formation change has been good for Dean Smith. He’s getting the best out of his players playing three at the back, they look strong.

“Yes, they’re still giving up opportunities but defensively, they do look good. Moving forward, the likes of Cash has been brilliant, Targett has been very good.

“They’re looking like teams will now fear them. The biggest thing for them is how confident they are.”

“Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett – I think they could all play for England. We could have an Aston Villa back four.” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 11 clean sheets for #AVFC already this season 🧤 Should Gareth Southgate turn to Dean Smith’s tried and tested back line for the #ThreeLions? #BBC606 pic.twitter.com/WKqi6f5VPY — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 6, 2021

John McGinn

One option that Gerrard himself has scouted in the past is Scottish midfielder John McGinn.

Before McGinn signed for Villa, the Daily Record reported that Gerrard had been looking to keep the player in Scotland.

The Daily Record claimed, “Gerrard has been alerted to McGinn’s availability by director of football Mark Allen and head of scouting Andy Scoulding – both of whom have been tracking the 23-year-old’s situation for months.

“In fact, the player and his representatives were made aware of Rangers’ interest before Gerrard was officially appointed as the new man in charge last Friday.”

It was also clear that Gerrard himself was interested, as opposed to just the club with him saying of the player, “John McGinn is your power, your runner and goal threat. The balance between the three of them made sense and that’s why it was a success.”

