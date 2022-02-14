Gary Neville outlines the type of manager Man United need

Gary Neville attempts to figure out Man United’s current problems and questions what a manager would need to do to fix things.

Man United’s current form is nothing short of abysmal but Gary Neville, like many others, is struggling to see how the once-dominant English side return to where they were and what manager could take them there.

While speaking on Sky Sports Football, Neville emphasised the need to do something soon, as United continue down a slippery slope.

“It’s not a big secret that when they lose the ball the reverse gears are not the best from everyone“ Imagine being a Manchester United player and having a respected opposition manager say that about you 😬 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 12, 2022

“Look at Manchester United. It looks a bit lethargic, it looks like they didn’t have the quality to chase the game in the end either and something’s got to change there very quickly because you start to question every decision. You start to wonder.

“You put that many ingredients into a soup, you don’t know which one tastes bad… you lose your sanity about what’s good and what’s bad.”

The solution?

While it is always the easiest and biggest change a side can make when in need of something different, a managerial switch is what Neville is banking on.

With the 2020/21 season showing some promise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it almost seemed as though they could continue to build but this season has proven too much for both Solksjaer and temporary manager, Ralf Rangnick.

“I didn’t find it funny at all. I thought it was disrespectful, I thought it was disgusting in fact.” Gary Neville assesses the current state at Manchester United and shares his views on the leaked reports of disharmony between the players and the coaching staff 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/6IY4DdcI09 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2022

“I felt as though they were near last season. Not near to winning a league but I felt as though they were getting somewhere. I sort of feel like they’re as far away as ever from winning the league and I don’t know why that is.

“Maybe it can change as soon as it’s gone away. Maybe something like the right appointment of a manager in the summer, a little bit of a shuffle. Someone who’s basically very ruthless and calculated, who knows where the problem lies.”

United’s problem doesn’t appear to be obvious to anyone so Neville could be expecting a lot, but fully rebuilding a team will take trust, patience and a sense of direction, something that United’s rush to recovery mightn’t allow for.

