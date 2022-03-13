Gary Neville and Roy Keane slam ‘disrespectful’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Neville and Roy Keane both agree that Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude has been particularly disrespectful.

After being the hero in yesterday’s clash with Spurs, it might seem like Cristiano Ronaldo should be the hero of the moment but his recent behaviour has been so questionable that it has actually gotten Roy Keane and Gary Neville to agree on something.

While there’s no denying that being the sole scorer for United and bagging a hat-trick to narrow out a win against an improving Spurs side is impressive, Keane and Neville didn’t want that performance to eclipse his recent behavioural issues.

While most of the talk centred around how Rangnick could deal with the issue, Neville made a point of how Ronaldo’s tantrums when he isn’t playing must look to the younger players finally getting a chance.

Gary Neville on the difference between playing with David Beckham & Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/YyOcXEzdWc — Sky Sports Retro (@SkySportsRetro) March 12, 2022

“It’s how the players react as well,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

“I think the worst thing about a player being left out and not accepting that decision, the thing I always used to think in the dressing room, is that it’s completely disrespectful to the players who’ve been left out the previous week and they’ve come in.

“You might have been playing a lot and all of a sudden, you’ve been left out. What about the lads who’ve been sat on the bench for the next four weeks and the guy who might have come in to take your place, he’s watched you. That’s disrespectful, that’s the bit I don’t like about it.”

Keane’s take on Ronaldo

While it’s nice to see Keane agreeing with a colleague, his take was one of disapproval for Ronaldo’s attitude.

Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute fuming when he was substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford last night…😡 pic.twitter.com/6dzqgum1uR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 20, 2022

Keane agreed with Neville’s point and illustrated another occasion where Ronaldo reacted in the same way.

“He did it against Brentford,” said Keane.

“The manager’s obviously looking at the bigger picture of it, there’s a game coming up, and Ronaldo was upset, which is fine, but 20 minutes later, he was still upset.”

While Keane can relate to Ronaldo on a number of matters, he thought that the striker took his sulking a bit too far on that day.

“I don’t mind you being upset but the lad who’s come on… Calm down, keep the head, be upset but draw the line somewhere.

“At some stage, you cross that line where you really are disrespecting your teammates. That’s when the real trouble starts.”

Read Next: Roy Keane offers Ralf Rangnick advice on dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, roy keane